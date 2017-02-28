At least 11 injured after car plows into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

At least 11 people were injured, three of them critically, after a car plowed into a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Tuesday morning.

Several members of a high school marching band were among the injured after the vehicle slammed into parade-goers.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. and forced the cancellation of the parade.

“The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade is cancelled due to an injury at the start of the lineup,” the city of Gulf Shores said in a statement.

Video footage from the parade route shows several first responders at the scene of the incident as clothing and backpacks littered the road.

Horrible start to Gulf Shores parade. Someone hit by a car. We'll keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/VaIS4UVBqZ — Michael White (@michaelwhitewx) February 28, 2017

“At 10 a.m. this morning a local Gulf Shores youth band in a Mardi Gras parade was entering highway 590 when a vehicle behind them lurched forward and injured 11 members of the band,” a police spokesperson told local Fox10 News. “Three of the band members are critically injured.”

It’s unclear what cause the vehicle “lurch forward.”

The incident comes just days after a man, who allegedly had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, plowed into a crowd at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, injuring 28 people.