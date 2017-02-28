Elderly driver dies in hospital after Edmonton Trail collision

A senior involved in a two-vehicle collision on Edmonton Trail on Tuesday has died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Edmonton Trail N.E. and Greenview Drive N.E. at around 8:15 a.m. for a crash between a minivan and a pickup truck.

EMS said the driver of the minivan, a man in his early 80s, was found in serious condition. His condition deteriorated and he was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition where he later died.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 50s, wasn’t injured and declined an assessment from paramedics.

In a news release, EMS said Calgary police are investigating what caused the collision to occur, including the possibility an “underlying medical problem” was a component.