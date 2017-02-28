Calgary Traffic
February 28, 2017 12:38 pm

Elderly driver dies in hospital after Edmonton Trail collision

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews respond to a two-car crash on Edmonton Trail on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Global News
A A

A senior involved in a two-vehicle collision on Edmonton Trail on Tuesday has died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Edmonton Trail N.E. and Greenview Drive N.E. at around 8:15 a.m. for a crash between a minivan and a pickup truck.

EMS said the driver of the minivan, a man in his early 80s, was found in serious condition. His condition deteriorated and he was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition where he later died.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 50s, wasn’t injured and declined an assessment from paramedics.

In a news release, EMS said Calgary police are investigating what caused the collision to occur, including the possibility an “underlying medical problem” was a component.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary driver dies
Calgary EMS
Calgary Police Service
Calgary roads
Calgary Traffic
Edmonton Trail
Edmonton Trail crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News