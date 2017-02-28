Traffic
February 28, 2017 9:45 am
Updated: February 28, 2017 10:15 am

Rollover on Crowchild Trail causes slowdowns during Tuesday morning commute

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: A rollover on Crowchild Trail on Tuesday morning caused some big backups for Calgary commuters.

One person suffered minor injuries in a rollover on Crowchild Trail on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to northbound Crowchild Trail N.W. near the westbound Memorial Drive N.W. exit ramp just after 7 a.m.

Emergency crews attend a single vehicle rollover on northbound Crowchild Trail at Memorial Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

EMS said driver, a man in his late 20s, was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition with an ankle injury. He was the only person in the vehicle when it rolled.

The incident caused big backups on northbound Crowchild Trail during the morning commute, as police closed down the right-hand lane.

About one hour later, the vehicle was removed by a tow truck and traffic flow in the area began getting back to normal.

