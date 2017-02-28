Rollover on Crowchild Trail causes slowdowns during Tuesday morning commute

One person suffered minor injuries in a rollover on Crowchild Trail on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to northbound Crowchild Trail N.W. near the westbound Memorial Drive N.W. exit ramp just after 7 a.m.

EMS said driver, a man in his late 20s, was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition with an ankle injury. He was the only person in the vehicle when it rolled.

The incident caused big backups on northbound Crowchild Trail during the morning commute, as police closed down the right-hand lane.

Crash N-B Crowchild at Memorial is a rollover, just one lane getting through N-B Crow… back-ups past 17 Ave right now… — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) February 28, 2017

About one hour later, the vehicle was removed by a tow truck and traffic flow in the area began getting back to normal.