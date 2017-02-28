Man in custody after stabbing inside restaurant near Yorkdale mall

A man is under arrest following a stabbing inside a restaurant near Yorkdale mall in the north end of Toronto overnight.

Toronto police said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. of a stabbing incident at Shoeless Joe’s Sports Grill on Dufferin Street near Allen Road and Highway 401.

First responders arrived and located a man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a local trauma centre where he remains in serious condition.

Police said a male suspect was arrested at the scene.

There’s no word yet on what precipitated the attack.

Police said they are not looking for any more suspects.