Man in custody after stabbing inside restaurant near Yorkdale mall
A A
A man is under arrest following a stabbing inside a restaurant near Yorkdale mall in the north end of Toronto overnight.
Toronto police said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. of a stabbing incident at Shoeless Joe’s Sports Grill on Dufferin Street near Allen Road and Highway 401.
First responders arrived and located a man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a local trauma centre where he remains in serious condition.
Police said a male suspect was arrested at the scene.
There’s no word yet on what precipitated the attack.
Police said they are not looking for any more suspects.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.