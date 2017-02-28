Crime
February 28, 2017 7:04 am

Man in custody after stabbing inside restaurant near Yorkdale mall

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

A man is under arrest following a stabbing inside a restaurant in North York on Feb. 28, 2017.

Global News
A A

A man is under arrest following a stabbing inside a restaurant near Yorkdale mall in the north end of Toronto overnight.

Toronto police said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. of a stabbing incident at Shoeless Joe’s Sports Grill on Dufferin Street near Allen Road and Highway 401.

First responders arrived and located a man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a local trauma centre where he remains in serious condition.

Police said a male suspect was arrested at the scene.

There’s no word yet on what precipitated the attack.

Police said they are not looking for any more suspects.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Allen Road and Highway 401
Dufferin
North York
Stabbing
stabbing in North York
Toronto Police
Yorkdale Mall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News