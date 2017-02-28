Man arrested in fatal March 2016 shooting outside Guelph, Ont., motel

Police in Guelph, Ont., say an arrest has been made in a shooting death at a hotel in the city on March 1, 2016.

A 35-year-old hotel employee, Aly Sunderani, was shot near the front entrance of a Comfort Inn and later died of his injuries.

On Saturday, the RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., arrested a 24-year-old man who had been sought on a Canada-wide warrant on a charge of first degree murder.

Police have not yet released the same of the accused, who is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Police say they believe this was a planned attack and do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Police say no further information will be released in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation.