February 28, 2017 6:22 am

Wet weather on the way for the Greater Toronto Area

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

The weather office is predicting between 15 to 25 millimetres of rain in some areas by Wednesday.

File Photo
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area as heavy rainfall is expected to blanket the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The weather office is predicting between 15 to 25 millimetres of rain in some areas.

Some regions can also expect to receive thunderstorms.

The public is being reminded to stay away from creeks and streams as the ponding of water may occur.

