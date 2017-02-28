Toronto police to update investigation into shooting death of Candice Rochelle Bobb

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Tuesday morning to provide an update in the shooting death of Candice Rochelle Bobb.

Bobb, 35, was five months pregnant when she was shot and killed on May 15, 2016 while sitting in the back seat of a car in Toronto’s northwest end.

The mother of two was with three other passengers in the vehicle when the shooting took place. Police said she was not the intended target.

Her baby boy was delivered prematurely by emergency C-section but died three weeks later.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.