London and area braces for soggy storm Tuesday

It’s going to be a wet couple of days in the London area thanks to a weather system expected to hit Tuesday night.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County Tuesday, in anticipation of 15 to 25mm of rain.

“It’s linked to a large scale storm system that’s currently getting itself together down in the American southwest,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson.

“We’re going to see a little bit of shower activity during the day from this system, but then that shower activity is expected to intensify Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That’s when the biggest rainfall amounts are expected, and when in fact, we could actually see some thunderstorm activities.”

Coulson said if we get more than 25mm of rain, Environment Canada may issue a rainfall warning.

READ MORE: Winter isn’t quite done with Canada yet. But it’s getting there: forecaster

“This continues to be a developing situation and if those amounts end up being slightly higher, we could see the special weather statement become a rainfall warning,” said Coulson.

“And then also important to note, in the wake of this system, as we get into Wednesday night and Thursday, we’re actually going to see temperatures drop back to somewhat colder than normal conditions.”

The local forecast is calling for rain and scattered showers on Wednesday, with a high of 15 C, then dropping to -5 C overnight. On Thursday, forecasters are calling for a 40 per cent chance of flurries, with a high of -3 C. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries is expected on Friday, with a high of -2 C.

The normal high for this time of the year is 1 C, according to Environment Canada.