February 28, 2017 12:24 am

Vancouver man killed in weekend crash in central Alberta: RCMP

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

Ponoka RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in central Alberta over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at Highway 53 and Range Road 262 on Saturday.

In a news release issued Monday, Mounties said they believe an SUV was headed south on Range Road 262 when the driver lost control and went through a stop sign at Highway 53 before going off the road and rolling over several times.

According to police, the 35-year-old Vancouver man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The RCMP said driving conditions were poor at the time as roads were covered in snow and ice. They do not believe alcohol played any role in the crash.

