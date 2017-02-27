Extreme cold warnings issued for parts of Wood Buffalo

With bitterly cold temperatures forecast for parts of northeastern Alberta in the next few days, Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for parts of the Wood Buffalo area Monday afternoon.

“Extreme cold conditions with wind chills near minus 40 are expected in the early morning hours the next three days,” the weather agency said. “Extreme cold conditions should no longer be a threat Friday as snow and cloud move into the region.”

Environment Canada says it issues extreme cold warnings when “very cold temperatures or wind chill” presents an increased risk of frost bite and hypothermia.

The weather agency warned the cold can be especially dangerous for homeless people, people who work outdoors, people with certain medical issues, infants and seniors.

People in the areas under a warning are encouraged to dress warmly.

As of 8 p.m., the following areas were under an extreme cold warning:

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Clausen’s Landing and Chipewyan 201FG

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Colin-Cornwall Lakes Prov. Park

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Fitzgerald and La Butte Creek

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Fort Chipewyan and Sand Point

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Namur River and Namur Lake Reserves

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Old Fort Chipewyan 201 and 201ABCDE

Wood Buffalo Nat. Park near Garden River and Thebacha Trail

Wood Buffalo Nat. Park near Hay Camp and Ninishith Hills

Wood Buffalo Nat. Park near Peace Point and Lake Claire

Wood Buffalo Nat. Park west of the Fifth Meridian

