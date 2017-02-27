Toronto-area dealership refunds $43K truck after long wait for repair, Global News story

A Toronto-area Chrysler dealership that promised a repair to a customer for over eight weeks has agreed to cancel a financing contract and refund his money in full.

“I think they should be accommodating me for the vehicle I bought,” said Travis Mason, a self-employed contractor, who purchased the 2014 Dodge Ram Promaster last fall. Mason said he is frustrated that he had very little use of the truck since he bought it, even though he has been making monthly payments.

“I deserve what I purchased, absolutely,” Mason told Global News.

The vehicle, which Mason paid $43,000 through a cash deposit and financing, has been sitting on the Village Chrysler lot in Ajax, Ont., since December. It doesn’t run because of a faulty computer module that the dealership has been awaiting to replace for more than two months. According to Fiat Chrysler, the manufacturer of the vehicle, a functioning module won’t be available until the end of March.

Mason’s vehicle is still under a manufacturer and extended warranty. As a result, Fiat Chrysler provided him a rental vehicle at no cost. But Mason said as a contractor who specializes in natural gas installations and fireplaces, a rental sends the wrong message on the job site.

“My contracts aren’t really appreciative of showing up in a rental van to high-end clients,” he said.

Someone is about to have a $43,000 auto problem WIPED CLEAN and fixed tonight on #ConsumerSOS at 6:08 ET and online. #IWorkForTheViewer — SeánO'SheaGLOBALTV (@ConsumerSOS) February 27, 2017

Mason said he can’t understand why it would take so long to receive a new computer module and repair.

“I can’t think of a single scenario in any kind of service industry where waiting three months for anything is acceptable,” he said, adding the prospect of using the less-desirable rental vehicle for several more weeks was unappealing.

“I’d honestly just like to get my money back.”

Global News contacted Village Chrysler and spoke to Roy Bateni, the dealership’s general manager.

“It’s been too long,” said Bateni, adding the dealership has been working hard to get the module from Fiat Chrysler, the company ultimately responsible for Mason’s warranty.

But within minutes of being contacted by Global News, Bateni offered to buy back the vehicle from Mason in an effort to try and satisfy him. He said he understood how the customer must feel.

“I like to treat customers the way I like to be treated myself,” said Bateni.

He said he would do anything necessary to please Mason, even though the dealership would be taking a direct loss by buying back the vehicle and cancelling the deal struck in November.

“Give the customer his full money back and hopefully keep him happy,” Bateni said while explaining his intentions.

Mason was delighted and marvelled at the speed of the dealership’s actions.

“It’s amazing when two guys with a camera and microphone show up how quickly things turn around,” said Mason, adding he plans to look for another suitable vehicle.