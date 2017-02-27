Syrian family enjoying life in the Okanagan

It was and continues to be Canada’s response to the conflict in Syria, sponsoring thousands of refugees from the war torn-country. Since December 2015, more than 40,000 refugees have arrived in communities right across Canada including the Okanagan. Twenty Syrian families now call Kelowna home, including the Alasmar family.

“Very happy, very, very happy,” Maher Alasmar said.

Alasmar, his wife Emtithal and four young children, Khaled, 5, Aboud, 4, Munzer, 2 and Kinda, four months, arrived in Kelowna in late Dec. 2015.

Alasmar says he has fond memories of his homeland in the good times but had little choice but to flee with his wife and his then only son when things took a turn for the worse in 2012.

“I wanted to be alive with my family, and to save my family,” Alasmar said. “They came and they have gas, they want to burn the houses with people, people were sleeping and I get out with my wife and I have just one son and I ran.”

The family, originally from the city of Homs, made their way from neighbourhood to neighbourhood escaping gas attacks and bombings. During their escape, they ended up having their second son. The young family eventually made their way to the border and crossed over to Lebanon where they would spend three long years living in a refugee camp.

“A long time, I was thinking I will die there,” Alasmar said.

The Alasmars were among a million Syrians who ended up in refugee camps. Conditions at the camps were difficult with access tp clean water and electricity a challenge. The other problem was the high rate of violence, especially against women and children.

During their time, the couple welcomed their third child, another son. Then came the call that would change their lives forever, a call from the Canadian Embassy.

“She told me, ‘are you Maher?’ I said, ’yes’, she says, ‘ok, we choose you to travel to Canada,’” Alasmar said.

The then family of five ended up in the Okanagan thanks to a partnership between a local church and the federal government, which brought the family here on a blended visa sponsorship.

“For the first six months, the government sponsored them financially, enough to cover their rent and then for the last six months the church provided financial assistance,” Mission Creek Alliance Church member Colleen Hanscom said. “And we are continuing, the sponsorship has officially ended but because they are family, what do you do with family, you support them.”

The Alasmars have since had a fourth child, a baby girl named Kinda. Unlike the rest of her family, little Kinda, who was born in Kelowna, is already a Canadian citizen.

On Tuesday, we continue our coverage of the Alasmar family, including how they are adapting to life in the Okanagan and what their dreams and hopes are for the future.