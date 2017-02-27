Flasher arrested in family change-room at West Kelowna pool

West Kelowna RCMP were called to the Johnson Bentley Aquatic Centre on Saturday evening.

They were responding to complaints of a man indecently exposing himself to others in the family change room.

Police found the suspect still inside a stall in the change room.

The 34-year-old Kelowna man was arrested, but refused to identify himself at the scene.

He was later positively identified through fingerprint analysis.

The man was held in custody over the weekend and could face charges.

“We suspect that there may be other members of the public who were at the pool, who may have witnessed this man’s behaviour prior to or after the alleged incident, or may have been victimized themselves,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “We’d like to encourage those witnesses to come forward to speak to our investigators.”