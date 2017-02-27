2 men charged with attempted murder after alleged assault in Regina sends one man to hospital

Three men have been charged following an alleged assault in the 1200 block of Rae Street Saturday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., police said a 30-year-old man was found unconscious on the street with injuries from a physical assault.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Brent Creely, 24 and Zachary Lawson, 25 have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident. Huey Creely, 23, was charged with breach of probation order. All three men appeared in provincial court Monday morning.

A police investigation into the incident also led to three women getting charged.

Tia Stewart, 19, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and breach of undertaking. Aasia Pasap, 18, has been charged with breach of undertaking. The two women are set to appear in provincial court on April 6.

Savanah Pasap, 19, has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance. She will appear in provincial court on April 10.