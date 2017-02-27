Passenger ripped from window of moving truck in Lake Country

A woman was seriously hurt after being pulled from the window of a moving pickup truck in Lake Country.

It happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

RCMP and emergency crews responded to the 10,000 block of Bottom Wood Lake Road after reports that a woman was hanging her body out the window of a moving vehicle.

Police say she was flung from the vehicle when her body struck a street sign.

The 22-year-old Kelowna woman was taken to hospital by ambulance with what police considered to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers identified the driver of the Dodge Ram at the scene and detected possible signs of alcohol intoxication.

“As a result, the driver was provided with a demand, who then provided a sample of her breath roadside which resulted in a fail,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “The driver was subsequently taken to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment where she provided breath samples twice the legal limit.”

The driver of the pickup, a 24-year-old Vernon woman, faces both driving prohibitions and fines under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act along with potential criminal charges.

She is expected to appear in court at a later date.