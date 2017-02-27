Winnipeg Goldeyes add outfielder Stefan Sabol

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed outfielder Stefan Sabol as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

Sabol spent last year in the Double-A Eastern League with the Binghamton Mets. The 25-year-old hit .229 with five home runs, 12 doubles and 24 RBI in 72 games.

Sabol was selected by the New York Mets in the 17th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He appeared in two spring training games with the team last season.

The Goldeyes now have 20 players under contract. Winnipeg opens spring training on May 6.