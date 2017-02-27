14 year old missing girl
February 27, 2017 3:33 pm

Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Winnipeg’s North End area

Shyla Boubard, 14, was last seen Monday morning in Winnipeg's North End area.

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing Monday morning.

Shyla Boubard was last seen  in the North End area.

She is described as five foot seven, weighs 135 lbs., and has long auburn hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a dark pink sweater, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 204-986-6250.

