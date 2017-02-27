Masked men with guns, machete rob Hempisphere in southeast Calgary

Calgary police are looking to the public for help after three masked men robbed a southeast head shop last month.

Police said the suspects were armed with guns and a machete when they entered Hempisphere Gifts and Novelties in the 5300 block of 17 Avenue S.E. just before 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

Once inside, police allege one of the men grabbed the store manager and held her with a gun to her head, demanding keys to a safe. As this was happening, it’s alleged the two other men entered the back room and threatened a different staff member, also demanding keys to the safe.

Police said the suspects were able to get an undisclosed amount of money. They ripped phone cords out of the walls and forced employees into a back room before leaving.

Police describe the first suspect as a tall man with a slim build. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie with a red scarf over his face, a brown belt, dark jeans and white runners.

The second man is described as having a medium build. He was wearing a white baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt, black gloves, black track pants, black dress shoes and also had a bandana covering his face.

The third man is described as short with blonde hair. He was wearing a black shirt with a hood under a grey hoodie, baggy grey sweatpants, black runners with white soles, blue latex gloves, sunglasses and a white bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.