Alberta government encourages students to be part of Education Youth Council

The province is encouraging junior and senior high students to apply to be on the Ministry of Education’s Youth Council.

Thirty-two students from across Alberta will be selected for seats on the council. As members, the students will meet with the education minister and Alberta Education staff to discuss any education issues during the 2017/2018 school year.

David Eggen, the minister of education, says receiving direct concerns from students is an important tool for the government that will also give students a unique leadership experience.

“Student input is important to the success of the education system – and our government is committed to ensuring students have opportunities to be engaged,” he said in a news release Monday.

“The experience students will gain through the Minister’s Youth Council will serve them in future careers in a diversified economy.”

The first council meeting is scheduled to take place this fall. The government says it hopes students of diverse identities, interests and backgrounds will apply. Applications are being accepted until May 5.

The Ministry of Education’s Youth Council is part of the government’s “Future Ready” campaign.

“We have been continuously reassured of their (the government) strong commitment to recognizing Alberta’s youth as legitimate stakeholders in their education,” said Alex MacRae-Korobkov, director of operations and research at Student Voice Initiative Canada.

“We look forward to the bright future that lies ahead for Alberta’s next generation of leaders.”