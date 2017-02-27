Guns stolen from Regina pawn shop

Police are looking to the public for information after guns were stolen from Pawn King on Park Street.

The robbery happened just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police are worried about the theft because of the potential danger the stolen guns could have in the wrong hands.

They are also investigating to see if the firearms were properly secured.

“Through our investigation, we are going to look at that. That falls under the chief firearms register’s office and they will be informed,” Dean Rae, Regina’s police deputy chief, said.

“The legislation is very clear on how they have to store their guns. My understanding is they do regular compliance audits and they go into these stores to make sure they’re being stored properly. My understanding [is] that [this] is occurring.”

Police have confirmed that there were 12 long guns stolen from the business and no ammunition.

No other items are believed to have been stolen from the shop.

“Any gun out on the street is a concern for us,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.