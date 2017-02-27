Man arrested after trying to Taser an officer: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG — A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after someone tried to Taser an officer over the weekend, police say.

On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., police found an injured man staggering down the street in the area of Boyd Avenue and Powers Street.

The victim had been assaulted in the upper body by another man who was still in the area, police said.

Officers found the suspect who was armed with a baseball bat on the 400 block of Boyd Avenue. The suspect was told to drop his weapon many times but he refused, police said.

The suspect then walked towards police and challenged them with a baseball bat, police said.

Officers tried to Taser the suspect, but it did not work.

RELATED: Missing Winnipeg police Taser recovered

“The suspect continued his aggressive and non-compliant behaviour toward officers. He was eventually disarmed however the suspect proceeded to physically assault officers in the upper body,” the Winnipeg Police Serviced stated in a media release sent Monday.

Police say the suspect grabbed the Taser during the confrontation and pointed it in the direction of an officer. The suspect then tried to use the Taser on an officer, but “due to the officer’s quick reaction” it narrowly missed, striking the suspect in the upper body.

WATCH: Taser Files: What happens when you’re Tasered

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police say another suspect tried to interfere with officers but was also arrested.

Two officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but have since been released.

Robert Chaykowski, 19, has been charged with numerous offences, including: pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm or a prohibited firearm with intent, disarming a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer with a weapo