Warm weather could lead to flooding in Laval: fire department

Laval officials are monitoring the Rivière des Mille Îles and Rivière des Prairies for potential flooding and ice jams.

The Laval Fire Department said it is using airplanes Monday to keep an eye on the two rivers.

According to fire chief Patrick Ferland, the department is bracing for potential danger.

In northern Laval, residents look uneasily at the water levels. Warm temps could spell trouble. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/tgxja499el — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 27, 2017

The main concern, explained Ferland, is instability brought forth by flooding and ice because of the unseasonably warm weather.

“We’re monitoring both rivers 24 hours a day,” he said.

Though flooding is usually not life-threatening, it is a concern for some assisted-living residents in the area.

“Any year, it’s problematic for inundation,” said Josée LeBlanc, a caregiver.

Hydro-Meteo: could be a problem brought on by warmth and rain- possible flooding and ice jams. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/N8z2B1AuUc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 27, 2017

Linda Goulet, who lives by the Rivière des Mille Îles, said flooding is an annual occurrence around her home, but it usually happens a month later.

“I think it’s just the price to pay for living by the river,” she said.

The forecast calls for 20 mm of rain between Tuesday and Thursday.