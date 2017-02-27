Avenue magazine unveils Calgary’s top 10 best restaurants for 2017

Avenue Calgary has released its annual list of the 10 best restaurants in the city.

In the newest issue of the magazine, released on Monday, Avenue explores over 75 eateries in Calgary and the surrounding area.

According to Avenue, the 2017 top overall restaurant list was chosen with input from more than 60 food specialists —restaurateurs, chefs, educators and other industry experts — and “highlights establishments that offer the very best balance of food quality and taste, service, value, ambiance, creativity and consistency.”

“Our annual best restaurants issue gets better every year, which is a testament to the chefs, owners, servers, sommeliers, bartenders and other restaurant staff in this city who work so hard to be great in an industry that can be pretty punishing at times,” executive editor Jennifer Hamilton said in a news release.

“Their commitment to quality, creativity and sustainability is second to none,” she added. “We are so privileged to have such a high caliber of dining available to us in Calgary.”

“The restaurants featured in this issue are not only the best in the city, but among the very best in the world.”

Avenue Calgary’s Top 10 Best Restaurants for 2017 (listed alphabetically):

Alloy

Anju

Blink

Model Milk

Native Tongues

Pigeonhole

River Café

Rouge

Ten Foot Henry

Whitehall

In addition to the top 10 best restaurants, the issue features the top 10 trend leaders, restaurants to watch, the best brew pubs in Calgary and best restaurants in the mountains.