Chilliwack’s Airport Coffee Shop closes its doors after 30 years

After being a draw for years, Chilliwack’s famous airport pie shop has now shut its doors.

Sunday was the coffee shop’s last day after 36 years in business. It comes after a long and bitter disagreement with management at the airport.

Shop owners say they’ve always maintained their business well but the airport was demanding $50,000 worth of improvements to the patio area.

“It’s too bad, it was very popular with valley people,” said Judi Good from the Airport Coffee Shop.

“There’s no reason for us to be evicted, in my personal opinion, unless it’s greed.”