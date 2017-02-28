Charges laid after London police recover vehicle reported stolen

A pair of Londoners are facing charges after a vehicle reported stolen from St. Thomas was recovered by police in London.

Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle at 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hyde Park Road at Sarnia Road.

A check of the licence plate revealed it had been reported stolen from St. Thomas, and two people located in possession of the vehicle were arrested.

A 32-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, both from London, have been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of possess identification of another, and possession of break and enter instruments.

The 31-year-old is also facing an additional charge of breach of recognizance of bail.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.