Kelowna Rockets defeat Spokane Chiefs

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Spokane Chiefs 9-5 in Spokane on Sunday evening.

Kelowna opened the scoring 1:33 into the opening frame as Reid Gardiner scored his 10th of the season. Then Dillon Dube potted his 12th followed by Carsen Twarynski netting his 14th. Rodney Southam continued his recent goal scoring trend putting home his 15th. Devante Stephens rounded out the first period for Kelowna as he scored his 11th to put the Rockets ahead 5-0 after 20.

Reid Gardiner scored his second of the night. Then Nick Merkley extended the Rockets lead to 7-0. Keanu Yamamoto got the Chiefs on the board. Then Hudson Elynuik potted another for the Chiefs and the score was 7-2 at the final break.

Rodney Southam made it 8-2 with his second of the night but the Chiefs started storming back. Spokane scored three unanswered goals to make it interesting, but Carsen Twarysnki scored his second of the night to finish off the Chiefs. Final score 9-5 Kelowna.

Brodan Salmond advances to 11-7-2-0 on the season.

The Rockets improve to 37-21-5-0 on the campaign.

Kelowna is back home again on Wednesday March 1st when they host the Prince George Cougars.