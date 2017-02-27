TD Canada Trust donates $500K to Wanuskewin Heritage Park
Another donor has made a major contribution to the Wanuskewin Heritage Park Thundering Ahead renewal project.
TD Canada Trust made a half-million dollar commitment to the $40 million campaign on Saturday.
The funds will pay for renovations to the ampitheatre.
The donation will also help support youth education, environmental sustainability and indigenous arts and culture.
Part of the renewal project includes re-introducing a bison herd to the plains.
“It’s incredible, the fact that we are going to have a herd of bison in an urban setting,” Ryan Barclay, the Saskatchewan district vice-president for TD Canada Trust, said about the renewal project.
“It’s also going to be an opportunity for youth to come and learn about the history of Saskatchewan.”
The park hopes to gain a world heritage designation through UNESCO and build on its existing status as a national historic site.
