TD Canada Trust donates $500K to Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Another donor has made a major contribution to the Wanuskewin Heritage Park Thundering Ahead renewal project.

TD Canada Trust made a half-million dollar commitment to the $40 million campaign on Saturday.

The funds will pay for renovations to the ampitheatre.

Related Wanuskewin Heritage Park aiming for UNESCO designation

READ MORE: Federated Co-op makes $1M donation to Wanuskewin Heritage Park

The donation will also help support youth education, environmental sustainability and indigenous arts and culture.

Part of the renewal project includes re-introducing a bison herd to the plains.

“It’s incredible, the fact that we are going to have a herd of bison in an urban setting,” Ryan Barclay, the Saskatchewan district vice-president for TD Canada Trust, said about the renewal project.

“It’s also going to be an opportunity for youth to come and learn about the history of Saskatchewan.”

READ MORE: Wanuskewin Heritage Park $40M renewal plan includes a bison herd

The park hopes to gain a world heritage designation through UNESCO and build on its existing status as a national historic site.