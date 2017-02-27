Money
February 27, 2017 1:02 pm
Updated: February 27, 2017 1:05 pm

TransCanada plans to sell more U.S. assets

By Staff The Canadian Press

TransCanada indirectly owns about 27 per cent of TC Pipelines.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta
TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP) is negotiating the sale of a 49.3 per cent interest in the Iroquois natural gas transmission system that connects its main Canadian pipeline system to markets in the U.S. Northeast, including New York City.

The Calgary-based company says it has offered to sell the Iroquois system to TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP), an affiliated limited partnership.

TransCanada would also sell its remaining 11.8 per cent interest in the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System, which is an interstate system that carries gas from Canada to New England, to TC PipeLines.

It previously sold a 49.9 per cent interest in the Portland system in January for US$228 million to TC PipeLines.

TransCanada indirectly owns about 27 per cent of TC Pipelines. Both said in separate announcements Monday that terms of the sale weren’t being disclosed. The proposed deal is subject to negotiation of satisfactory terms and regulatory approvals.

