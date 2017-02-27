1 person sent to hospital after early morning crash in downtown Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Traffic was tied up in downtown Winnipeg after a two vehicle crash sent one person to hospital Monday morning.

Police were called on scene just before 6:30 a.m. for reports of a crash between a car and taxi cab on Donald Street and St. Mary Avenue.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police blocked off traffic in the area of St.Mary Avenue and Donald Street.

TRAFFIC: Due to a motor vehicle collision in the area of St. Mary/Donald, please avoid. Thank you. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 27, 2017

The vehicles have since been towed and the area is open to traffic.