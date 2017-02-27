Senior killed in Mirabel house fire

A 75-year-old man died in a fire that engulfed his home in the Laurentians late Sunday evening.

A woman in her 60s was injured in the fire but is expected to recover.

The fire began around 11 p.m. in the basement of a house of Victor Street in Mirabel.

Firefighters found the body of the 75-year-old man. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire was extinguished relatively quickly once firefighters arrived.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.