Convicted killer Kelly Ellard wants escorted absences from prison

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard is scheduled to make another application today for escorted absences from prison.

At a similar hearing in January, two parole board members could not reach a decision on whether Ellard should have the passes.

Ellard has now spent 15 years in prison for killing 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria in 1997.

She was denied parole at a hearing last year despite admitting for the first time she was responsible for Virk’s death.

Ellard was 15-years old when she smashed Virk’s head against a tree and held her underwater until she stopped moving.

Ellard was asking for up to five escorted short absences from prison every month for “parental responsibilities.”

Her case made news last October after a report said she was eight months pregnantfollowing a conjugal visit with her boyfriend.

Further information about her baby has not been released.

Ellard has had escorted absences from the prison in the past, likely for medical appointments.