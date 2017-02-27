Details on deadly plane crash near Calgary expected in Monday TSB update

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will provide an update on their investigation into a deadly plane crash west of Calgary earlier this month.

Mount Royal University (MRU) aviation instructors Jeff Bird and Reynold “Reyn” Johnson were killed when the small passenger plane they were travelling in went down northwest of Cochrane on Feb. 13.

READ MORE: Memorial service at Mount Royal to honour instructor killed in plane crash

On Monday, the TSB will hold a news conference in Edmonton at 10 a.m. MT to speak about the crash.

Officials with MRU said the plane took off from the Springbank Airport for a routine training flight within the Springbank flight practice area.

READ MORE: Funeral held for Mount Royal University instructor killed in plane crash near Calgary

Both Bird and Johnson were experienced, licensed pilots.

The next steps for Mount Royal University’s aviation program

Following the update from the TSB on its investigation into the plane crash, an official from MRU will be providing an update on the next steps for the school’s aviation program.

The program includes 15 faculty and staff and about 66 students.

Instructors in the program resumed their flights on Feb. 22 and students will return to class on Monday.

According to a Q&A on MRU’s website, a number of steps are in place to ensure readiness to fly.

“All planes will be inspected to clear they are flight worthy.”

Prior to the crash, MRU’s fleet consisted of eight planes; three twin-engine TECNAM P2006Ts and five single-engine Cessna 172s. The plane that crashed was one of the three twin-engine planes.

MRU said it’s too soon to determine whether the fall semester of the program will be affected by the crash, but no changes are expected. If changes are made to the fall semester, MRU said applicants will be notified directly.