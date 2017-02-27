Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Whitehorn stabbing

One woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in the community of Whitehorn on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 700 block of Whitehill Way N.E. just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, paramedics found a woman outside the home suffering from a stab wound.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. Her condition was later upgraded to stable.

Police are in the process of speaking with several possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.