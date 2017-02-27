One person sent to hospital with burns after Winnipeg house fire

WINNIPEG – One person was sent to the hospital after getting burned in a house fire in the Maginot area Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the house fire at 115 Brunet Promenade around 3:45 p.m.

The only person inside the home had escaped on their own but had burns to their face and left bicep. They were taken to the hospital.

Crews extinguished the fire in a bedroom on the second story of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.