Firefighter injured after responding to a hotel fire

WINNIPEG – One firefighter was taken to the hospital after responding to a fire at the Norwood Hotel Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to a fire in the laundry room of the hotel at 112 Marion Street.

When one of the firefighters was getting the hose off the truck, it fell on the person’s head leaving a “large wound.”

The firefighter was taken to the St. Boniface Hospital.

The other firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the basement laundry room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.