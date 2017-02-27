Woman struck and killed by bus at Union Station

A woman is dead after she was struck by a bus at Union Station Sunday evening.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. in front of the GO Bus terminal at Bay Street and Front Street.

Metrolinx spokeperson Anne Marie Aikins said the collision happened as the woman was waiting to board a bus.

“She came in full contact with the bus,” she said.

The woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The GO Bus terminal was closed for several hours for the police investigation but reopened at 10 p.m.

The age and identity of the woman have not been released.