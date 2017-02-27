Police seek public’s help in unsolved shooting of TTC fare collector in 2012

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in the unsolved shooting of a TTC fare collector in 2012.

The shooting, which prompted the TTC to review its safety measures, took place at Dupont subway station on Feb. 26, 2012.

Police said the suspect approached the fare collector at 7:22 p.m., demanded cash, and after a brief conversation fired three shots at the booth.

Investigators said two of the shots hit the 10-year veteran of the TTC, one in the shoulder and the other in the neck.

Police said the suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

Police have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the shooting.