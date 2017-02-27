Crime
February 27, 2017 6:30 am

Police seek public’s help in unsolved shooting of TTC fare collector in 2012

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

Security image of a suspect involved in a shooting at Dupont subway station on Feb. 26, 2012.

Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in the unsolved shooting of a TTC fare collector in 2012.

The shooting, which prompted the TTC to review its safety measures, took place at Dupont subway station on Feb. 26, 2012.

Police said the suspect approached the fare collector at 7:22 p.m., demanded cash, and after a brief conversation fired three shots at the booth.

Investigators said two of the shots hit the 10-year veteran of the TTC, one in the shoulder and the other in the neck.

Police said the suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

Police have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the shooting.

 

