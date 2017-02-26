Promoting Blackfoot identity at International Peace Pow-wow

There was no shortage of noise, bright colours and spectacular dancing for the 18th annual International Peace Pow-wow at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge this weekend.

To the average spectator, it’s a show, but event organizer Mary Ann Crow Healey says it’s much more than that.

“The International Peace Pow-wow speaks for its self – international peace. We do this to promote peace between all nations,” said Crow Healey, the executive director of The Blackfoot Canadian Cultural Society.

Jared Buffalo, this year’s lead dancer, has been participating since he was five-years-old. He says he continues to come out each year not only because he enjoys it, but he feels an obligation to educate the youth.

“I think it’s important to be a role model for the younger people to come in and do as I do and get involved,” Buffalo said.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said he tries to attend every year. Spearman recently got back from a two-week trip to Asia. It was a business trip, but he said it really reinforced the importance of celebrating your history.

“When you’re in Asia they’re proud to talk about their history,” Spearman said. “Our history in western Canada…is really the history of the First Nations people.”

The event ran for two days and included dance and music competitions, Miss Blackfoot Canada specials, arts and crafts.