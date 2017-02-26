2nd crash on same stretch of Circle Drive in a week; Should there be a barrier?

There was another disturbing crash on Circle Drive East between Attridge Drive and 108th Street — a scene that’s becoming too common for comfort.

At around 10:30 a.m. CT Sunday, a man driving south hit a large post in the median. Despite extensive damage to the vehicle, Saskatoon police said he only sustained minor injuries.

However, there was a much different ending to a crash earlier this week on the same stretch of road.

On Wednesday, a 34-year-old driver crossed the grassy divide and hit a semi head-on. He died in hospital the next morning.

This was the second fatal crash on the same area of Circle Drive in less than a year. In September, a 70-year-old man was killed when a driver lost control, crossed the centre, and struck his car.

Now many are asking: should there be a road barrier on the busy freeway?

“Absolutely, it’s very dangerous if [drivers] swerve and go into oncoming traffic,” Leanne Logan said outside of Walmart Sunday.

“We pay taxes to keep people safe, so if that’s what it takes then we should have it,” explained Mark from the same location.

But not everyone agrees.

“I don’t think that it’s necessary if people just slowed down,” Carol said from the parking lot.

Despite what drivers think, the City of Saskatoon has defended ‘not’ having a safety system up because of a 2016 independent review that analyzed local high-speed roadways.

“From that review the area along Circle Drive between 108th and Attridge did not identify any kind of barrier was required,” the city’s transportation director Angela Gardiner said Thursday at city hall.

The city estimates a barrier in that area would cost $500,000.