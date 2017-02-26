Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Regina
One man is in hospital following an early morning shooting in the 2000-block of Wallace Street.
Police responded to the call around 2:30 a.m Sunday morning.
Officers found a 21-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
Police are still searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
