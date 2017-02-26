Kelowna Fire Department and HAZMAT team response

The Kelowna Fire Department and HAZMAT team responded in force to a call of a leaking tank of compressed gas.

It happened at Bison Transport on Hardy Avenue at about noon on Sunday.

A truck driver was about to hitch up a trailer when he heard a hissing sound and smelled an odour.

Fire crews found the trailer contained a load of compressed gasses including nitrogen, oxygen, argon and carbon dioxide.

“There is a load of compressed gasses and we want to make sure that load is secure and not a hazard to anyone,” platoon captain Steve Wallick said.

The canister in question was found, but the noise was just from the pressure relief valve.

Wallick says it is normal for the pressure relief valve to open when pressurized gasses are exposed to temperature changes.