Acadie River in Montérégie spills over, flooding reported in Carignan

Heavy rain and mild temperatures had several Quebec municipalities on flood watch over the weekend.

In Carignan, 30 kilometres east of Montreal, the Acadie River spilled over its banks Saturday night, flooding roads and fields.

Hydro-Météo, an agency specializing in hydrology and meteorology said on its website that an ice jam had formed on the river overnight.

The flow increased from 15.9 to 30.57 cubic meters of water per second from Saturday to Sunday, according to data provided by the environment ministry.

However, the city of Carignan issued a statement Sunday afternoon saying that work done near the Grande Allée Bridge had the desired results.

“The water has gone down several centimetres since noon,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile several homes in Beauceville, in the Beauce region, had their basements flooded and several roads were closed after the Chaudière River overflowed Saturday night.

No evacuations were required.

An ice jam was also reported to have formed on the Chaudière River.

— With files from the Canadian Press