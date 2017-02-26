Entertainment
Judge Joseph Wapner of the ‘People’s Court’ dead at age 97

In this Friday, Oct. 13, 1989, file photo, retired Judge Joseph A. Wapner of TV's 'The People's Court' congratulates his son, Judge Frederick N. Wapner, right, as he was enrobed as a Municipal Court judge in Los Angeles. Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" with steady force during the heyday of the reality courtroom show, has died. Wapner died at home in his sleep Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, according to his son, David Wapner.

LOS ANGELES – A family member says Joseph Wapner, who presided over “The People’s Court” with steady force during the heyday of the reality courtroom show, has died. He was 97.

David Wapner said his father died Sunday at home in his sleep. He said his father was hospitalized a week ago with breathing problems and had been under home hospice care.

“The People’s Court” was one of the granddaddies of the syndicated reality shows of today.

Wapner decided real small-claims cases on the show from 1981 to 1993. He auditioned for the show soon after retiring from Los Angeles courts, where he had been a judge for more than 20 years.

His affable, no-nonsense approach attracted many fans, putting the show in the top five in syndication at its peak.

