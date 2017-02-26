Crime rates up in the North Okanagan

The fourth quarter policing activity report for the Vernon /North Okanagan Detachment will be presented to Vernon city council on Monday.

The report shows monthly totals for October through December of 2016 and comparisons to the previous year.

Overall, the Vernon/North Okanagan Detachment recorded a 14.93 per cent increase in criminal code cases.

Property crime is up 27.58 per cent.

Theft from vehicles is almost double over the same period in 2015.

There has been an increase in calls for service every year for the past four years, but this past year, the Vernon/North Okanagan Detachment recorded the single largest increase of 5.39 per cent in total calls for service from 28,621 in 2015 to 30,164 in 2016.

Impaired driving investigations, however, declined by 9.09 percent in the last quarter of 2016 compared to the year before.