Edmonton police searching for violent criminal who didn’t return to Alberta Hospital

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help searching for a recently-released criminal that they said is at a high risk to reoffend.

Dean Goulet, 39, left Alberta Hospital Friday afternoon but did not return to the hospital by a 10 p.m. curfew as stipulated under court-ordered conditions.

Police said Goulet is a prolific violent offender who has served prison time for numerous robbery and firearm-related crimes.

He was released from prison in early January, at which time EPS said it had “reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

Police did not say what crime Goulet was serving time for prior to release, but said he would be closely monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit.

Alberta Hospital, located in northeast Edmonton, is a psychiatric facility that provides mental health services for adults and runs a forensic psychiatry program.

Goulet has a number of court-ordered conditions, including:

A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew

Must abstain from possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs

Must not go to bars, nightclubs, casinos or anywhere the primary focus is the consumption or sale of alcohol

Must not associate with anyone with a criminal history

Anyone who knows where Goulet is located is asked not to approach him but instead call police at 780-423-4567.