Saskatoon police looking for Royal University Hospital patient Devon Fegans
The Saskatoon Police Service is asking for help in locating a missing Royal University Hospital patient.
Devon Fegans, 16, decided to leave the hospital at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday while under medical care, according to authorities.
He is described as five-foot seven, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Fegans was last seen wearing a plaid grey and black jacket and black pajama bottoms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.
