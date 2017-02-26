Canada
February 26, 2017 12:35 pm
Updated: February 26, 2017 12:40 pm

Saskatoon police looking for Royal University Hospital patient Devon Fegans

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police are asking the public for help in locating Devon Fegans, 16, who left Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital Saturday.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
The Saskatoon Police Service is asking for help in locating a missing Royal University Hospital patient.

Devon Fegans, 16, decided to leave the hospital at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday while under medical care, according to authorities.

He is described as five-foot seven, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Fegans was last seen wearing a plaid grey and black jacket and black pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

