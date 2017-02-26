London Children’s Museum exhibit looks to showcase childhoods of exceptional Canadians

The London Children’s Museum is calling on residents to nominate exceptional Canadians for an upcoming exhibit in commemoration of Canada’s sesquicentennial.

The “Dream Big” exhibit will look to showcase the stories, and adventures of prominent Canadians, with a specific focus on their childhood experiences, said Amanda Conlon, the museum’s executive director.

“We really want to do that to emphasize the universality of childhood, and really highlight the limitless potential of all children to encourage them to dream big,” she said.

Nominations for the exhibit are open, and all Londoners are being encouraged nominate an individual Canadian, past or present, who has shown “excellence, great achievement, service, discovery, or courage,” said Conlon.

“If they want to include artwork or pictures or (a) story, however they want to tell the story of why they believe that exceptional Canadian should be included in our exhibit, we would love to see that,” she said.

Londoners have until Mar. 19 to nominate a Canadian for the exhibit, which is slated to open to the public in the fall. A nomination form can be found on the museum’s website and Londoners can nominate as many times as they would like.

“It will be quite some time for us to gather all of the information, collect all of the stories of those exceptional Canadians from their childhood, and then build and design the exhibit,” Conlon said.

Each entry, Conlon says, will be put into a draw to win one of three prizes; a week of summer camp, a birthday party package, or a family membership to the museum.

Asked about the initial response, Conlon replied, “It’s been fabulous!”

“We have received lots of nominations so far, and we look forward to reading more until we reach the end of our nomination period.”