Police arrest suspect in connection with downtown Montreal stabbing

Montreal police have arrested a 22-year-old man they believe was involved in a stabbing in downtown Montreal Saturday night.

Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 8 p.m., reporting that two men were fighting and that one of them had been stabbed.

When officers arrived near the corner of Berri Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard, both men had already fled.

Investigators did find evidence of violence at the scene of the alleged stabbing, including blood.

Police eventually located the victim, a 27-year-old man, in a Montreal-area hospital.

He suffered serious injuries to his upper body, but is expected to survive.

Police confirmed the man is known to their services.

After locating the victim, investigators erected a police perimeter at the intersection.

The investigation led police to a suspect, who was arrested nearby at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Montreal police spokesman Daniel Lacoursière said the suspect is expected to meet with investigators later in the day Sunday.

He is also known to police.