Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Pointe-Saint-Charles

Montreal police were called to the scene of a fatal collision involving a SUV and a pedestrian in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood late Saturday night.

The collision happened at 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Centre and Island streets.

According to police, the SUV was heading westbound on Centre Street before making a right-hand turn onto Island Street.

The pedestrian, a 46-year-old man, was crossing Island Street just north of the intersection when he was struck, police said.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash but was treated for shock.

Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in the fatal collision.

The investigation in ongoing.