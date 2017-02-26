Rally in support of Quebec’s Muslim community to be held in Lachine

A citizen-based rally in solidarity with the Muslim community will be held at Stoney Point Park in Lachine on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The aim of the event is to keep the memory of the six shooting victims of the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec City alive.

WATCH BELOW: Victims of mosque shooting remembered

The event was spearheaded by Pierre Côté, a Lachine community organizer, who said he planned on holding a memorial for the victims on the last Sunday of every month, for an undetermined amount of time.

“The aim is to remind everyone there is a problem,” Côté said. “But it’s up to the 99.9 per cent of the good guys to stand up and show we’re there.”

Representatives from the Catholic and Anglican Churches, as well as Mosques, Synagogues, and interfaith community organizations will be in attendance to show their sympathy and solidarity.

“There is not enough communication between [religious] groups,” Côté said. “I hope this will break the barrier.”

Also expected to attend are Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, opposition leader Valérie Plante, as well as Lachine borough Mayor Claude Dauphin.

The event will be monitored by Montreal police, the Montreal fire department, and paramedics to ensure the public’s safety.