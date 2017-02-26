Canada
February 26, 2017 11:08 am
Updated: February 26, 2017 11:51 am

Rally in support of Quebec’s Muslim community to be held in Lachine

By Global News

Members of the Al Nusrat Mosque in Montreal gather in prayer, Feb. 3, 2017.

Sylvain Trudeau/Global News
A A

A citizen-based rally in solidarity with the Muslim community will be held at Stoney Point Park in Lachine on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The aim of the event is to keep the memory of the six shooting victims of the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec City alive.

WATCH BELOW: Victims of mosque shooting remembered

The event was spearheaded by Pierre Côté, a Lachine community organizer, who said he planned on holding a memorial for the victims on the last Sunday of every month, for an undetermined amount of time.

“The aim is to remind everyone there is a problem,” Côté said. “But it’s up to the 99.9 per cent of the good guys to stand up and show we’re there.”

Story continues below

Representatives from the Catholic and Anglican Churches, as well as Mosques, Synagogues, and interfaith community organizations will be in attendance to show their sympathy and solidarity.

“There is not enough communication between [religious] groups,” Côté said. “I hope this will break the barrier.”

Also expected to attend are Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, opposition leader Valérie Plante, as well as Lachine borough Mayor Claude Dauphin.

The event will be monitored by Montreal police, the Montreal fire department, and paramedics to ensure the public’s safety.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Churches
Claude Dauphin
denis coderre
Fusillade
Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec City
Lachine
Mosque
Quebec City
Shooting
SPVM
Stoney Point Park
synagogue
Valerie Plante

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News